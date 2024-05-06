ETS Announces TOFEL Are Now Valid For Australian Visa Purposes

ETS Announces TOFEL Is Now Valid For Australian Visa Purposes | Unsplash

As per ETS, the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT will be recognised as valid for all Australian visa purposes, effective from May 5, 2024. This change opens up new opportunities for anyone looking to study, work, or relocate to Australia, allowing them to demonstrate their English competence through the TOEFL iBT test.

TOEFL iBT is the most generally accepted exam of academic English proficiency, recognised by all Australian universities and more than 12,500 institutions in 160 countries.

This validation for TOEFL iBT follows a routine review procedure by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA), after changes to TOEFL iBT last year. Applicants who took the TOEFL iBT test after May 5, 2024, can submit their results as part of their Australian visa application.

Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, expressed, “At ETS, we are committed to facilitating global higher education and mobility through our world-class assessments. Australia remains the preferred choice for Indian students and working professionals, with over 120,000 Indian students studying in Australia last year." He added, “With the recognition of TOEFL iBT test, ETS will support learners seeking educational opportunities in Australia, as well as skilled workers, through TOEFL iBT, the world’s most widely accepted English proficiency test."

Nishidar Borra, President, Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) & Managing Director - Atlas Education, remarked, “The acceptance of TOEFL iBT scores for Australian visas is a significant affirmation of the test’s rigour and relevance." He emphasised that this decision underscores TOEFL iBT's standing as a critical tool for academic and professional advancement globally.