COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2024 Releases Tomorrow, Find Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has changed the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) admit card 2024 release date.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on May 6, but now it will be available to be downloaded on May 7, 2024.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card by submitting their login details at comedk.org.

They have to submit their application number and password to download their COMEDK UGET 2024 admit card. Candidates must carry the hall tickets to the exam centre or they will not be allowed to take the exam. The exam will be held online in English. A total of 180 questions will be asked from physics, chemistry, and, math.

Important Dates

An overview of important dates related to COMEDK UGET 2024 exam are given below:

COMEDK Admit Card 2024 release date - May 7, 2024

Availability of COMEDK 2024 mock test - From February 15, 2024

COMEDK UGET 2024 Exam date - May 12, 2024

COMEDK provisional answer key release date - May 14, 2024

Last date to object COMEDK answer key 2024 - May 16, 2024

Final COMEDK 2024 answer key release date - May 21, 2024

COMEDK 2024 result release date - May 24, 2024

How to download your admit card?

Candidates can download their admit card online. They can follow the given steps to download their admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website - comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the COMEDK UGET admit card 2024 link on homepage.

Step 3: Submit your login details.

Step 4: Your COMEDK Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep a hard copy for future reference.