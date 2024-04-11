COMEDK UGET 2024: Application Correction Facility Dates Revised; Read To Know More | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has revised the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 application correction facility dates. As per the revised dates, the COMEDK UGET 2024 form correction facility will begin on April 16 and the last date to submit the changes is April 18 till 4 pm.

The COMEDK UGET application correction window will be active on the official website, comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2024 application correction was earlier scheduled to begin from April 12.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 in two shifts. First shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The medium of the exam is English. There will be a total of 180 questions each carrying 1 mark.

COMEDK UGET admit card 2024 will be made available on May 6. Note that candidates will require their registration number and password to download their COMEDK admit card 2024 from the official website.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 provisional answer key will be published on May 14 and the final answer key will be out on May 21.

COMEDK UGET 2024 scorecard link will active on May 24.

Candidates can edit the following details on the COMEDK UGET 2024 application form.

Candidate name

Father name

Mother name

Class

Photograph - image upload

Signature – image upload

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category (PwB)