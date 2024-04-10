COMEDK UGET Registration To End Today, Apply NOW!

Representative Image | ANI

Today, April 10, is the last day to register for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024, which is being conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK).



Official dates state that the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam will take place on May 12 in two shifts: from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 9 am to 12 pm. Online registration will be available for the COMEDK UGET 2024.

Important Dates

Candidates can download their COMEDK UGET 2024 admit cards using their registration number and password from the official website starting on May 6. On May 14, the tentative answer key will be released; on May 21, the final answer key will be released. On May 24, scorecards for COMEDK UGET 2024 will be accessible.

Eligibility Criteria



For engineering programmes, applicants must have completed the 10+2 exam or its equivalent, which requires passing in English, Physics, and Mathematics as required courses and Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Electronics, and Computer Science as electives.



For admission to medical and dental programmes, candidates must have completed Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as required courses in their 10+2 exam or its equivalent.

