GUJCET Final Answer Key Released, Check How To Download | Representative Image

The GUJCET final answer key 2024 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today, April 9.

Applicants in the unreserved group must receive an overall score of 45%, or 54 marks out of 120. Candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Scheduled Caste (SC) must, nevertheless, receive 40% of the possible points, or 48 out of 120.

How to download?

On the official website, gsebservice.com, candidates who took the exam can review and download the GUJCET 2024 final answer key.

Read Also GUJCET 2023 result declared at gseb.org, check counselling dates here

1) Visit Gsebservice.com, the official website.



2) Visit the URL for the GUJCET 2024 answer key.



3) Put in the necessary login information.



4) The answer key for GUJCET 2024 will be shown on the screen.



5) Get it now and print it off for later use.

GUJCET 2024 was supposed to take place offline on March 31 in two shifts: from 10 AM to noon and from 2 PM to 4 PM. In order to prevent a conflict with the CBSE board exams in 2024, GSEB had already changed the exam date. The exam was originally scheduled for April 2, but it was postponed until March 31.

On April 3, the GUJCET 2024 provisional answer key was released. Up until April 6, candidates could contest the GUJCET answer key 2024. The exam is used to select applicants for admission to various Gujarati colleges' BTech and BPharma programmes.

Exam Pattern

There are 120 multiple-choice questions on the test covering topics including maths, physics, chemistry, and biology. The syllabus is made up of the pertinent NCERT class 11 and class 12 curricula.



The results of GUJCET 2023 were released on May 2. This year, more than 1.26 lakh applicants took the admission exam, which was given in person using pen and paper. For eligible individuals, the counselling process took place between May 2 and July 28.