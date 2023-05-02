 GUJCET 2023 result declared at gseb.org, check counselling dates here
Candidates who appeared for the GUJCET 2023 exam can check their results at gseb.org. The Gujarat state-level entrance test was held on April 3, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
GUJCET 2023 result out | Wikipedia (Representative)

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results 2023 have been released today, May 2 by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB).

Candidates who appeared for the GUJCET 2023 exam can check their results at gseb.org or gujacpc.admissions.nic.in

The Gujarat state-level entrance test was held on April 3, 2023.

Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will now run an online GUJCET 2023 counselling session.

Candidates will be selected according to a merit list for GUJCET 2023 counselling.

The registration for GUJCET counselling 2023 began on May 1 and will continue through May 22.

The preliminary merit list based upon the GUJCET scores 2023 will be published on the official website on June .

article-image

More than 1.26 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam this year, in pen-and-paper mode.

The merit list, choices of courses and institutions made by the candidates, and seat availability will all be taken into consideration when assigning the final GUJCET 2023 seats.

Candidates with reserved seats must report to the institutions they applied to, to confirm their admission.

Counselling schedule for GUJCET 2023:

  • Admission registration : May 2 to 22

  • Provisional Merit List : June 1

  • Final Merit list - June 9

  • Filling or altering of preferences: June 9 to 13

  • First allotment list : June 16

  • Online payment of token tuition fees- June 20- 26

