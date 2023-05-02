Gujarat: GSEB 12th Science results 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here

Gujarat school board results 2023 | FPJ design

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced the HSC (Class 12) board exam results for Science stream today, May 2.

The GSEB HSC science stream students can the results on the official website at gseb.org.

This year, a total of 1,10,042 regular students took Class 12 Science final exam, of whom 72,166 or 65.58 per cent have been declared pass.

This is a significant drop compared to last year's 72.02% per cent.

In the year 2022, around 1,08,154 total students were registered for the HSC Science examination, out of which 1,04,464 candidates took the examination.

Here's the direct link to check the result

GSEB HSC Science result 2023: 27 schools record 100 per cent result

A total of 27 schools – down from last year's 64 – have achieved 100 per cent result this year, meaning no student in these schools have failed the exam.

On the other hand, 76 schools – up from last year's 61 – have recorded 10 per cent or less result.

Steps to check GSEB HSC results:

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

On the homepage, click the result link.

Key in your login details.

Your GSEB 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout for future reference.