Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023 expected in May, check at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023 expected soon | IANS- Representational pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 results likely in this month.

As per the latest media reports, the results for Class 12 is expected to be released in May second week and the Class 10 result will be released in May third week.

Maharashtra SSC results released from 2018 up till 2022 results have been declared in mostly first week of June or the second last week or last week of June except the year in 2021 the result was declared in July and no exams were held due to COVID.

The Maharashtra board result 2023 date, however, is yet to be officially declared. The board will confirm the date of results soon on the official websites at mahahsscboard.in or on mahresult.nic.in. Once the links are activated students can check the results here.

This year's Maharashtra SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 21. Last year, MSBSHSE declared the Class 10 result on June 17, 2022, and the Class 12 result on June 8, 2022.