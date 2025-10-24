 Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Document Verification Begins On October 31
Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Document Verification Begins On October 31

The Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result has been released, and candidates can now check their status at uhsrugcounselling.com. Those allotted seats must complete fee payment and document verification as per the scheduled dates to confirm their admission.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result | Official Notification

Haryana NEET UG 2025: The Haryana Department of Medical Education and Research, on Friday, issued the Round 3 allotment results of NEET UG 2025. The candidates who had attended counselling can now see the allotment status from uhsrugcounselling.com.

Next Steps for Allotted Candidates

The students who have been allocated seats are required to pay the provisional tuition fee online from October 24 to October 30, 2025. Physical document verification will then be conducted from October 31 to November 2, 2025, at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. Candidates can download their provisional admission letters only after verification is successful between October 31 and November 3, 2025. The reporting date to the allocated institute is November 3, 2025.

Personal visits along with original documents have been stressed by the authorities, and non-compliance will lead to cancellation of the candidature.

The state counselling procedure allows admissions to MBBS and BDS seats in government, government-aided, and private medical/dental colleges of Haryana. The candidates have been directed to strictly follow the schedule and formalities at the right time.

Any variation in the outcome can be informed about through the admission portal under the 'Grievances' section until 3 PM on October 24. The outcome is provisional and can be amended based on verification and eligibility criteria.

Important Dates

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the link Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 on the homepage

Step 3: The Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Haryana NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result PDF and save it for future reference.

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

