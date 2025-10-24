 AP TET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Schedule
The AP TET 2025 registration has started today, October 24, 2025, and will continue until November 23. The exam is scheduled for December 10, 2025, and candidates can apply online through tet2dsc.apcfss.in, after ensuring they meet the eligibility criteria.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
AP TET 2025 Registration | Official Notification

AP TET 2025 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has begun the process of registration for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 from today, October 24, 2025. Eligible candidates may apply online on the official portal at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, up to November 23, 2025, paying the application fee within the same period.

Exam Date and Pattern

The AP TET 2025 will be held on December 10, 2025, in two shifts:

First session: 9:30 AM - 12 noon

Second session: 2:30 PM - 5 PM

The examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). One mark will be awarded for each question, and there is no negative marking. The question paper will be bilingual, in English and the chosen Language-I of the candidate, with special arrangements for Sanskrit candidates.

Eligibility and Papers

Candidates are required to fulfil the minimum prescribed qualifications in the respective papers:

Paper-1A/1B: Classes I to V (Regular/Special Schools)

Paper-2A/2B: Classes VI to VIII (Regular/Special Schools)

The detailed syllabus is posted on the website at cse.ap.gov.in, which acts as a guide for all subjects.

Pass Criteria and Fees

Pass marks are as follows by category:

OC/EWS: 60% and above (≥90 marks)

BC: 50% and above (≥75 marks)

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: 40% and above (≥60 marks)

Application fee per paper will be ₹1,000. Candidates who are appearing for more than one paper have to pay separately for each. Payment will be accepted through the online payment gateway between October 24 and November 23, 2025.

Important Dates

-Release of Notification & Information Bulletin: 24/10/2025

-Fee Payment through Payment Gateway: 24/10/2025 to 23/11/2025

-Submission of Online Application: 24/10/2025 to 23/11/2025

-Availability of Online Mock Test: 25/11/2025

-Download of Hall Tickets: From 03/12/2025 onwards

-APTET 2025 Exam Date: 10/12/2025 onwards

-Release of Initial Answer Key: 02/01/2026

-Submission of Objection on Initial Key: 02/01/2026 to 09/01/2026

-Release of Final Answer Key: 13/01/2026

-Declaration of Final Results: 19/01/2026

The AP TET 2025 seeks to certify those candidates eligible to become teachers at primary and upper primary schools in Andhra Pradesh, providing qualified teachers for the education system in the state.

AP TET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Schedule

AP TET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Schedule

