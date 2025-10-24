CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Deadline Ends Today; Correction Window Opens On October 27

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration | Official Website

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the registration window for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 today, October 24, 2025. Applicants who have been targeting eligibility for Junior Research Fellows (JRF) or Assistant Professors for science subjects have a few hours left to finish their application forms on the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Last Chance to Apply

The window for registration will be closed tonight, and candidates who have already submitted the application form can deposit their exam fees on or before October 25 (11:50 PM). After that, the window for correction will open from October 27 to October 29, 2025, so that applicants can correct any mistakes in their form.

Fee Details

The fee structure for applying is also the same — ₹1150 for the General category, ₹600 for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS, and ₹300 for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. The payment can be made online through debit/credit cards, net banking, or UPI.

Exam in Two Shifts

The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 will be conducted on December 18, 2025, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will be in two shifts, the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi), and in the event of any difference between the two, the English version will be followed, as per NTA guidelines.

Important Dates | Official Website

Admit Cards and City Intimation Slips Soon

The admit cards and exam city slips will be issued by NTA shortly. Candidates are requested to keep checking the official portal regularly.

About CSIR UGC NET

The CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test is held to establish the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in different science streams under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).