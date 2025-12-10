Former DG NIA And Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Joins IIT Ropar As Professor Of Practice | X (@iitrpr)

The former Director General of the National Investigation Agency, Shri Dinkar Gupta, ex-DGP of Punjab, has come to IIT Ropar as Professor of Practice with around four decades of incomparable experience in policing, national security, and governance. Highly decorated, Gupta is widely regarded as one of the most respected leaders in counterterrorism, intelligence, and internal security both at the state and national levels.

At IIT Ropar, Gupta is expected to play the role of a game-changer in exposing students to the real-world dimensions of national security, intelligence operations, policing technology, strategic planning, cybersecurity, and innovation governance. The institute maintained that his presence would ensure more systematic collaboration among academia, government, and security agencies. His contribution will upgrade skill-based learning and duly equip students to rise to the development and security challenges of the country.

Former DG NIA and Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, a distinguished and awarded retired police and government officer, today joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, as a Professor of Practice. pic.twitter.com/LSgo4mK2pR — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

During his 37 years of service in the Indian Police Service, from 1987 to 2024, Gupta served in various key posts such as DG of NIA, DGP Punjab, DG Intelligence Punjab, and Additional DGP (Law & Order). He also held key assignments with the Intelligence Bureau. His illustrious service has earned multiple honours from the President of India for exceptional gallantry and distinguished service.

Welcoming Mr. Dinkar Gupta, former DG NIA, as Professor of Practice at IIT Ropar’s Defence Research Innovation Foundation and School of AI & Data Engineering. His distinguished career and leadership will inspire and guide young minds in India’s growth journey. pic.twitter.com/S8q02nanQi — IIT ROPAR (@iitrpr) December 10, 2025

Besides his contributions to policing, Gupta has contributed to academic and international security discourse at various levels. He has been associated as a Visiting Adjunct Professor with George Washington University and American University in Washington, DC and has participated in international counter-terror symposia. Advanced trainings attended by him include Scotland Yard, the London Metropolitan Police, and the New York Police Department. He represented India at the General Assembly of INTERPOL and was an expert on Indian Criminal Law for the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

Since his retirement in March 2024 from the NIA, Gupta has continued to advise government and private institutions on security, strategy, and governance. His appointment at IIT Ropar marks a major step toward strengthening India's academic-policy interface and building future-ready leadership in national security and technological innovation.