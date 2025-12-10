AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Ends Today; Details Here

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 | allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The objection window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) provisional answer key will end today, December 10, 2025, by the Bar Council of India (BCI). To file issues, applicants must go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official website. The date of the exam was November 30, 2025.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Important dates

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 was conducted on 30 November 2025, followed by the release of the provisional answer key on 3 December 2025. Candidates could submit objections until 10 December 2025 (11:59 PM). The final answer key is expected to be released soon, while the AIBE 20 result is likely to be announced between January and February 2026.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, the AIBE XX Answer Key PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025

AIBE 20 Answer Key: How to raise an objection?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Answer Key Challenge link.

Step 3: After this, finish the AIBE Objection Form by selecting the question paper booklet set, question number, correct option, and attaching supporting proof.

Step 4: Next, make the payment of the objection fee of INR 500 for each objection submitted and then submit.

AIBE 20 Result 2025

The results will be made available online after the board releases the final answer key based on the candidates' objections.