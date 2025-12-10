Thane Municipal Corporation Organises Mock UPSC Interviews To Help Aspirants Overcome Fear & Prepare For Final Round

IAS & IPS officers conduct mock UPSC interview sessions in Thane to prepare Mains-qualified candidates for final round | File Photo

Thane: There is a lot of pressure on students appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) interviews, and many experience depression due to the fear of facing the panel.

To address this issue, the Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute, operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation, successfully organised a Mock Interview Session to help UPSC aspirants overcome interview anxiety.

Interviews Conducted by IAS and IPS Officers

In this mock interview session, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao (IPS), Director of the Atomic Energy Department Dr. Nitin Jawale (IAS), Joint Commissioner of State Intelligence Department (Railways), Mumbai, Dr. Ravindra Shisve (IPS), Commissioner of Right to Information, Mumbai, Shekhar Channe (IAS), Principal Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax, Gujarat, Surendra Mankoskar (IRSE), Ashwini Aadivarekar (IRSE), Deputy Commissioner of Customs Akshay Patil (IRS), Prof. Dr. Mridul Nile of the Department of Political Science, Mumbai University, along with UPSC and MPSC expert guides conducted mock interviews.

Their participation helped students understand the exact nature and expectations of a real UPSC interview.

Mock Interview for Successful Mains Candidates

The UPSC Preliminary Examination 2025 was held on May 25, 2025. The UPSC Main Examination 2025 was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025. This mock interview session was organised for candidates who cleared the Mains and qualified for the final interview round.

Detailed Guidance Provided

During the session, IAS/IPS/IRS officers, UPSC expert mentors, and other dignitaries guided students on crucial aspects such as:

. What is required for the UPSC interview

. How to answer questions effectively

. Improvements to be made based on mock interview performance

. Maintaining appropriate body language

. Ensuring correct eye contact

About the Training Institute

The Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute, operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation, is a leading institution providing free guidance to students preparing for UPSC and allied examinations. Notably, TMC is the only municipal corporation in the country to run such an administrative training institute.

To date, 91 trainees from the institute have succeeded in UPSC and more than 400 trainees have cleared MPSC and other competitive examinations.

