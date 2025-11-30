 Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills

Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has introduced a 100% waiver on administrative charges, penalties, and interest for residents who pay outstanding water bills in full, including the current year's bill. This scheme, effective from December 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, applies to domestic water connections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills | File

Thane: In a move aimed at encouraging residents to settle outstanding water bills, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 100 percent waiver on administrative charges, including penalty and interest, for those who choose to pay all pending water dues in a lump-sum, along with the current year’s bill.

The scheme applies to domestic water connections and will be effective from December 1, 2025, until March 31, 2026. According to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, this decision provides overdue bill-holders with a valuable opportunity to settle their debts without incurring additional financial burden. TMC has urged all eligible residents to take advantage of this relief during the scheme’s time frame.

Officials said that the waiver will not apply to those who have already cleared their bills prior to the announcement, nor will it cover commercial water connections. The offer is strictly for domestic users with pending dues, according to report by Loksatta.

At the same time, TMC’s water-supply department has made it clear that defaulters who do not clear their dues by the deadline may face consequences. Pending accounts as of March 31, 2026, could lead to the disconnection of tap connections. The corporation is conducting a city-wide campaign to recover approximately ₹250 crore owed in unpaid water bills.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Residents Hold Torch Rally Over Fatal Road Accidents On Ghodbunder Road
Thane Residents Hold Torch Rally Over Fatal Road Accidents On Ghodbunder Road
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land
Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini Initiative
Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini Initiative
RO-KO! Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Completes His 52nd Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
RO-KO! Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Completes His 52nd Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Read Also
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 |...
article-image

Many residents who have struggled to keep up with water bills may find this offer to be a welcome relief. One of the civic goals behind the initiative appears to be enabling a fresh start for those falling behind due to financial difficulties, while strengthening TMC’s overall water-billing recovery efforts.

The municipal body has appealed to all eligible citizens to come forward, pay their dues under this waiver scheme, and avoid future disconnection. This step is positioned both as a public-service gesture and a practical measure to ensure sustainable water supply management for the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Residents Hold Torch Rally Over Fatal Road Accidents On Ghodbunder Road

Thane Residents Hold Torch Rally Over Fatal Road Accidents On Ghodbunder Road

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised...

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised...

Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini...

Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini...

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Groping Social Media Influencer Near Radisson Hotel In...

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Groping Social Media Influencer Near Radisson Hotel In...

Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills

Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills