Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills | File

Thane: In a move aimed at encouraging residents to settle outstanding water bills, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 100 percent waiver on administrative charges, including penalty and interest, for those who choose to pay all pending water dues in a lump-sum, along with the current year’s bill.

The scheme applies to domestic water connections and will be effective from December 1, 2025, until March 31, 2026. According to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, this decision provides overdue bill-holders with a valuable opportunity to settle their debts without incurring additional financial burden. TMC has urged all eligible residents to take advantage of this relief during the scheme’s time frame.

Officials said that the waiver will not apply to those who have already cleared their bills prior to the announcement, nor will it cover commercial water connections. The offer is strictly for domestic users with pending dues, according to report by Loksatta.

At the same time, TMC’s water-supply department has made it clear that defaulters who do not clear their dues by the deadline may face consequences. Pending accounts as of March 31, 2026, could lead to the disconnection of tap connections. The corporation is conducting a city-wide campaign to recover approximately ₹250 crore owed in unpaid water bills.

Many residents who have struggled to keep up with water bills may find this offer to be a welcome relief. One of the civic goals behind the initiative appears to be enabling a fresh start for those falling behind due to financial difficulties, while strengthening TMC’s overall water-billing recovery efforts.

The municipal body has appealed to all eligible citizens to come forward, pay their dues under this waiver scheme, and avoid future disconnection. This step is positioned both as a public-service gesture and a practical measure to ensure sustainable water supply management for the city.