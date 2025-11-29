 Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route

Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route

In the official notification by the Thane Police, it noted, the Wagle Transport Sub-Division will be carrying out the installation of a roof water drainage gutter at the upcoming Cadbury Metro Station. As the work involves operating a 30-tonne mobile crane on the Cadbury flyover, a temporary traffic closure has been announced.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Thane Police has announced a week-long night traffic advisory on the Mumbai–Nashik route near the Cadbury Junction to facilitate crucial metro construction work. According to the Thane Police, the restrictions will be in place from November 29 to December 6, between 11 pm and 5 am daily.

In the official notification by the Thane Police, it noted, the Wagle Transport Sub-Division will be carrying out the installation of a roof water drainage gutter at the upcoming Cadbury Metro Station in Hatti. As the work involves operating a 30-tonne mobile crane on the Cadbury flyover, a temporary traffic closure has been announced.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MMRDA To Link Vikhroli Metro & Kanjurmarg Railway Station With Pedestrian Bridge
article-image

Which Road Will Remain Closed?

All types of vehicles going from Mumbai to Nashik - Ghodbunder via Nitin Over Bridge are 'closed' near the divider at the beginning of the Nitin Bridge climb.

FPJ Shorts
India Re-Elected To The Council Of International Maritime Organization, Comprising 10 Seaborne Trade-Enthusiastic Countries
India Re-Elected To The Council Of International Maritime Organization, Comprising 10 Seaborne Trade-Enthusiastic Countries
Aan Paavam Pollathathu On OTT: Where To Watch This Tamil Romantic Film Online?
Aan Paavam Pollathathu On OTT: Where To Watch This Tamil Romantic Film Online?
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Ex-Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, Calls His Demise An Irreplaceable Loss
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Ex-Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, Calls His Demise An Irreplaceable Loss
SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Released For December 6 Exam; Test 2 Hall Ticket To Be Issued On December 8
SNAP 2025 Test 1 Admit Card Released For December 6 Exam; Test 2 Hall Ticket To Be Issued On December 8

Alternate Route

All types of vehicles on the said route will proceed from the intersection at the beginning of the Nitin Bridge climb via the slip road to Nitin Junction, Cadbury Junction and then via the slip road to Kapurbawdi to the desired destination.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes Customs Superintendent For Allegedly Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe Per...
article-image

In addition to this, the Thane Police also said that police vehicles, Fire brigade trucks, Ambulances, Green corridor movements, Oxygen supply vehicles, and other emergency or essential service vehicles will be exempted from restrictions on the road.

Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert

A key service road near the Targhar Bridge, which is close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), will remain closed for a week to facilitate repair work ahead of the commencement of flight operations. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department announced that the closure will be enforced from 12:01 am on November 25 until midnight on December 1.

Traffic officials have planned a diversion to minimise disruption. Vehicles will be rerouted from the Targhar Bridge, starting cut via the Gavhan Fata–Belapur Road, turning at Killa Junction, and proceeding onwards to their destinations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 |...

Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 |...

'Empty Words And Colourful Balloons': Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams MahaYuti Govt’s Infrastructure Claims...

'Empty Words And Colourful Balloons': Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams MahaYuti Govt’s Infrastructure Claims...

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Ultra Lifespace, Directors In ₹38.12-Crore FIR Case

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Ultra Lifespace, Directors In ₹38.12-Crore FIR Case

Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His...

Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His...

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About...

TCS Ruhaniyat In Mumbai: Experience The 25th Edition Of This Music Festival; Here's To Know About...