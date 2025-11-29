Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route

Thane: The Thane Police has announced a week-long night traffic advisory on the Mumbai–Nashik route near the Cadbury Junction to facilitate crucial metro construction work. According to the Thane Police, the restrictions will be in place from November 29 to December 6, between 11 pm and 5 am daily.

कॅडबरी मेट्रो स्टेशन परिसरात रूफ वॉटर ड्रेन गटार लावण्याचे काम सुरू.📅 29 नोव्हेंबर – 6 डिसेंबर 2025 ⏰ दररोज रात्री 11:00 ते सकाळी 05:00 📍 नितिन ओव्हरब्रिज → घोडबंदर रोड मार्ग प्रवेश बंद➡ पर्यायी मार्ग : नितिन जंक्शन → कापुरबावडी मार्गे पुढे अत्यावश्यक सेवा वाहनांना सूट pic.twitter.com/E7ef4c73ks — ठाणे पोलीस.. Thane Police (@ThaneCityPolice) November 28, 2025

In the official notification by the Thane Police, it noted, the Wagle Transport Sub-Division will be carrying out the installation of a roof water drainage gutter at the upcoming Cadbury Metro Station in Hatti. As the work involves operating a 30-tonne mobile crane on the Cadbury flyover, a temporary traffic closure has been announced.

Which Road Will Remain Closed?

All types of vehicles going from Mumbai to Nashik - Ghodbunder via Nitin Over Bridge are 'closed' near the divider at the beginning of the Nitin Bridge climb.

Alternate Route

All types of vehicles on the said route will proceed from the intersection at the beginning of the Nitin Bridge climb via the slip road to Nitin Junction, Cadbury Junction and then via the slip road to Kapurbawdi to the desired destination.

In addition to this, the Thane Police also said that police vehicles, Fire brigade trucks, Ambulances, Green corridor movements, Oxygen supply vehicles, and other emergency or essential service vehicles will be exempted from restrictions on the road.

Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert

A key service road near the Targhar Bridge, which is close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), will remain closed for a week to facilitate repair work ahead of the commencement of flight operations. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department announced that the closure will be enforced from 12:01 am on November 25 until midnight on December 1.

Traffic officials have planned a diversion to minimise disruption. Vehicles will be rerouted from the Targhar Bridge, starting cut via the Gavhan Fata–Belapur Road, turning at Killa Junction, and proceeding onwards to their destinations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/