 Mumbai News: MMRDA To Link Vikhroli Metro & Kanjurmarg Railway Station With Pedestrian Bridge
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MMRDA To Link Vikhroli Metro & Kanjurmarg Railway Station With Pedestrian Bridge

Mumbai News: MMRDA To Link Vikhroli Metro & Kanjurmarg Railway Station With Pedestrian Bridge

The MMRDA has announced plans for a 740-metre pedestrian bridge linking the Vikhroli metro station on Line 4 with Kanjurmarg Railway Station. Estimated to cost ₹93 crore, the bridge aims to enhance commuter transfers and connectivity between metro and local trains. Tenders are out, with construction expected to start soon and complete within 18 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has unveiled plans to build a pedestrian bridge that will directly connect Mumbai Metro Line 4’s Vikhroli metro station with Kanjurmarg Railway Station on the suburban railway network. This initiative aims to ease transfers for commuters and create seamless connectivity between metro and local trains.

The proposed footbridge will span approximately 740 metres and is expected to cost around ₹93 crore. Tenders for the project have already been published, and once the contract is awarded, construction will begin. The MMRDA anticipates completing the bridge within 18 months of commencement.

Also Watch

This new walkway will include a moving walkway and elevators to help commuters manage with ease, especially during peak hours or when they are carrying luggage. In addition to pedestrian convenience, safety and security will be enhanced through the installation of 25 CCTV cameras along the bridge.

FPJ Shorts
'Sarkari Nokri Hogi Ladke Ki': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
'Sarkari Nokri Hogi Ladke Ki': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash
Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash
Massive Snake Spotted Gliding On Bicycle's Handle In Kerala, Netizens Use AI To Identify Species - Visuals
Massive Snake Spotted Gliding On Bicycle's Handle In Kerala, Netizens Use AI To Identify Species - Visuals
TG TET January Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here
TG TET January Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here

Once completed, commuters will be able to travel directly from the Vikhroli metro station to Kanjurmarg railway station, or vice versa, without needing intermediary transport, immediately connecting metro rides with suburban rail access. This will especially benefit daily commuters traveling across eastern and central suburbs of Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro, Coastal Road Reflect Public Trust & Strong Planning: Ashwini Bhide
article-image

The project is part of a larger effort by MMRDA to better integrate Mumbai’s metro and suburban railway systems. In recent months, similar footbridge proposals have been announced for other stations as well, including in areas such as Pant Nagar and Bhandup.

Commuters and urban mobility experts have generally welcomed the move, calling it a step forward towards reducing travel time, congestion, and improving the overall public transport experience in Mumbai. With improved interconnectivity between different modes of transport, the city hopes to make daily travel more efficient and commuter-friendly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside

Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside

Maharashtra Declares December 2 Paid Holiday For Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Elections

Maharashtra Declares December 2 Paid Holiday For Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Elections

Mumbai Guide: 7 Underrated Places In 'Dream City' With Historic Significance

Mumbai Guide: 7 Underrated Places In 'Dream City' With Historic Significance

Navi Mumbai News: Transponders Installed On Uran Fishing Boats To Boost Sea Safety For Fishermen

Navi Mumbai News: Transponders Installed On Uran Fishing Boats To Boost Sea Safety For Fishermen

Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work

Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work