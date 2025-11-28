Mumbai News: MMRDA To Link Vikhroli Metro & Kanjurmarg Railway Station With Pedestrian Bridge

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has unveiled plans to build a pedestrian bridge that will directly connect Mumbai Metro Line 4’s Vikhroli metro station with Kanjurmarg Railway Station on the suburban railway network. This initiative aims to ease transfers for commuters and create seamless connectivity between metro and local trains.

The proposed footbridge will span approximately 740 metres and is expected to cost around ₹93 crore. Tenders for the project have already been published, and once the contract is awarded, construction will begin. The MMRDA anticipates completing the bridge within 18 months of commencement.

This new walkway will include a moving walkway and elevators to help commuters manage with ease, especially during peak hours or when they are carrying luggage. In addition to pedestrian convenience, safety and security will be enhanced through the installation of 25 CCTV cameras along the bridge.

Once completed, commuters will be able to travel directly from the Vikhroli metro station to Kanjurmarg railway station, or vice versa, without needing intermediary transport, immediately connecting metro rides with suburban rail access. This will especially benefit daily commuters traveling across eastern and central suburbs of Mumbai.

The project is part of a larger effort by MMRDA to better integrate Mumbai’s metro and suburban railway systems. In recent months, similar footbridge proposals have been announced for other stations as well, including in areas such as Pant Nagar and Bhandup.

Commuters and urban mobility experts have generally welcomed the move, calling it a step forward towards reducing travel time, congestion, and improving the overall public transport experience in Mumbai. With improved interconnectivity between different modes of transport, the city hopes to make daily travel more efficient and commuter-friendly.