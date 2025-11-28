Mumbai: Powai Police Register FIR Against Ex-Society Member And Associates For Election-Linked Assault

he Powai police registered an FIR on November 27 against one Nitin Deshmukh and his four associates for allegedly assaulting and issuing threats to the society secretary and other committee members. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Powai police registered an FIR on November 27 against one Nitin Deshmukh and his four associates for allegedly assaulting and issuing threats to the society secretary and other committee members. The complainant, Nilesh Mayekar, 53, and Deshmukh reside in the same housing society—Castle Rock, located in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Deshmukh was arrested and produced before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court for remand.

Ex-Member Assaults Society Secretary, Threatens Members in Powai

According to the FIR, after Mayekar won the society election, Deshmukh allegedly held a grudge against him. On November 27, Deshmukh, along with around five associates, reportedly assaulted Mayekar and other society members — Mallesh Pujari, Sohan Shetty, and Irfan Dabeer — and threatened to kill them and implicate them in a fake atrocity case.

Castle Rock Society is located in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The complainant, Mayekar, resides in flat A/908 with his family and works as a department head in a corporate company. He has been serving as the secretary of Castle Rock since July 2025. The accused, Nitin Deshmukh, lives in flat D/406 of the same society.

In 2023–24, Deshmukh was a committee member of the society. He allegedly harassed and threatened other committee members, which led all of them to resign. As a result, the committee was dissolved within seven months.

Society Secretary Wins Election; Opponent Abuses, Faces Complaints

On July 19, 2025, the society conducted elections. Mayekar and 15 other members from his panel contested, and his group won. Mayekar secured 130 votes for the post of secretary, while Deshmukh received only 29 votes. After losing the election, Deshmukh allegedly abused Mayekar and other committee members several times. Subsequently, Mayekar and the committee members filed multiple complaints against Deshmukh at the Powai police station.

On November 27, around 4 pm, the society members held a meeting with Hiranandani Developers regarding water tank leakage and a recycling project. After the meeting, when Mayekar, committee member Sohan Shetty, and Mallesh Pujari were speaking with the developers’ staff within the society premises, Deshmukh allegedly approached them and questioned Mayekar about the removal of the old security guard. Mayekar informed him that he was discussing official matters with the developers and would address the security guard issue later.

However, Deshmukh allegedly abused and slapped Mayekar. When Mayekar and Shetty decided to go to the police station, Deshmukh reportedly called someone on his mobile phone. Within minutes, around five to six individuals arrived, and they, along with Deshmukh, allegedly assaulted Mayekar, Shetty, and Pujari with punches and kicks on their heads, stomachs, ears, and noses. Mayekar began bleeding from the nose. Another society member, Irfan Dabeer, who arrived at the scene, was also beaten by the accused.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill them, implicate them in a false atrocity case, and create a law-and-order situation within the society.

FIR Registered Under BNS Sections After Society Attack

The other accused have been identified as Naidu, Rakesh, and Ashish. Three accused are unidentified. Based on Mayekar’s complaint, the Powai police registered a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 191(1), 191(2) (rioting) along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

