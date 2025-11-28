Thane News: Major Sports Hub Coming Up At Savlaram Complex In Dombivli To Benefit Athletes

Representational Image | Pixabay

Thane: A major new sports infrastructure project is in the works at the Savlaram Maharaj Sports Complex, located within the industrial belt of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Dombivli. The plan is to build a state-of-the-art multi-sport “sports city” that will serve athletes from across the Thane district and surrounding areas.

The proposed sports city will be developed on the 20-acre tract of Savlaram Complex. The total estimated cost of the project for its first phase is ₹181 crore, and recently the government approved an initial funding of ₹55 crore to kick-start the project.

Plans call for a multi-level indoor sports building covering 25,000 square metres. This facility will host a wide variety of games like indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis, martial arts, squash, snooker, shooting range, gymnastics, and more. The project also envisages an Olympic-standard swimming pool, including a 1,250 sq m pool and a 400 sq m diving pool with platform, along with a large underground parking area spanning 15,000+ sq metres.

Under Phase 1, the focus will be on constructing the indoor sports complex and the swimming pool. In Phase 2, the project will expand to include a full-fledged stadium to host outdoor and larger sports events. The initiative has been long championed by local MP Srikant Shinde, who has been advocating for modern sports facilities under one roof for the youth and athletes of Thane district over the past three years.

The project enjoys backing from the state government, including under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and the industry minister Uday Samant, and will be executed by MIDC. Upon completion, maintenance and management will be handed over to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Local players and sports enthusiasts have welcomed the announcement, hoping the project will offer much-needed infrastructure and training facilities without forcing athletes to travel long distances. With modern amenities under one roof, many believe this sports city could become a game-changer for nurturing talent in Thane’s cities and suburbs.

The civic authorities and MIDC have assured that work on the first phase will begin soon, paving the way for what could become one of the region’s largest and most comprehensive sports facilities.