 Attention Mumbaikars! Kandivali East To Face Water Cut Off On December 4 For Pipeline Work; Check Out Details
Kandivali East residents will face a complete water supply shutdown on Thursday, December 4, starting at 1.30 PM, due to essential pipeline work. The project includes connecting a new 900-mm diameter main pipeline to the current system and decommissioning an old 900-mm pipeline for improved water supply safety and reliability.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Residents of Kandivali East will experience a complete water supply shutdown on Thursday, December 4, as essential pipeline work is scheduled in the area. The shutdown has been announced in advance by authorities, who say the disruption will begin at 1.30 PM.

The work involves connecting a new 900-millimetre diameter main water pipeline along the Western Express Highway to the existing system. Simultaneously, an old pipeline, also of 900-millimetre diameter, will be decommissioned to ensure a safer and more reliable water supply in the long run.

The water supply interruption will impact several localities under the R South division, including Thakur Village, Samata Nagar, Chikhalwadi and Janu Pada. For nearly 18 hours, from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning at around 7.30 AM, these areas will be without water.

Authorities have urged all affected households to make preparations in advance by storing adequate water for daily needs. They have also appealed to residents to use water sparingly during this period and cooperate with the civic agencies carrying out the maintenance.

MP Ravindra Waikar Urges Maharashtra Govt To Implement 'Water Metro Project' In Mumbai
Officials have clarified that the temporary shutdown is necessary to complete the pipeline connection and ensure that the water delivery system remains secure and efficient going forward. Once the upgrade is completed, residents can expect more reliable water supply with improved infrastructure.

With heavy demand on urban water supply systems, such maintenance and upgrade work is essential to prevent future disruptions and ensure smooth service. Civic authorities have once again requested the cooperation of all residents while the necessary work is completed.

