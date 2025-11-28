 Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access

Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access

The Thane Zilla Parishad’s Door Step Delivery initiative is revolutionising access to government services for rural citizens. Since its launch, the program has facilitated the home delivery of essential documents, including birth and death certificates, as well as marriage registrations, across 431 Gram Panchayats. Over 4,736 residents have benefited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access | X - @ceozpthane

Thane: The Thane Zilla Parishad’s innovative Door Step Delivery initiative is steadily transforming how rural citizens access essential government services. Launched a few months ago with the goal of making public services simple, convenient, and accessible, the program is already showing promising results across 431 Gram Panchayats in the district.

Many residents have begun receiving important documents such as birth and death certificates, Below Poverty Line certificates, Gram Panchayat non-return certificates, marriage registration certificates, and Form No. 8 directly at their homes. According to officials, more than 4,736 citizens have already benefited from this service, and the response continues to grow.

The initiative was started under the guidance of former Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Rohan Ghuge, who envisioned reducing the distance between citizens and the administration. The aim is to ensure timely and hassle-free access to government services in every village, according to report by Loksatta.

Under this system, citizens can avail themselves of 402 types of services from 80 different departments without having to travel to government offices. The responsibility of providing these services has been given to the working center drivers of Gram Panchayats, who operate through the Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra. At a time chosen by the applicant, these center drivers visit homes, scan required documents, and complete the online process. Once approved, the final certificates are also delivered directly to the citizens.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access
Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access
'Fully Prepared To Face Cyclone Ditwah, Collectors Instructed To Remain On Alert': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
'Fully Prepared To Face Cyclone Ditwah, Collectors Instructed To Remain On Alert': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt
Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
Read Also
Thane Municipal Corporation Revokes Medical Officer’s Arbitrary Order Which Cancelled Dog Feeding...
article-image

So far, the system has received a total of 5,092 applications. Of these, 4,736 certificates have already reached citizens’ homes. According to Pramod Kale, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat), work is currently underway on the remaining 356 applications, and efforts are being made to deliver them as early as possible.

The Zilla Parishad has appealed to more citizens to take advantage of this convenient home delivery service, which continues to strengthen the bond between rural communities and local administration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access

Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access

Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt

Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt

Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay HC Demands Action Reports, Forms 5-Member Committee To Monitor...

Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay HC Demands Action Reports, Forms 5-Member Committee To Monitor...

Maharashtra Politics: Mahayuti Spending Rs 1,200 Crore In Civic Polls, Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT)

Maharashtra Politics: Mahayuti Spending Rs 1,200 Crore In Civic Polls, Alleges Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai Crime: Andheri Model Arrested For Drugging, Blackmailing Woman Employee; Search For 2 Others...

Mumbai Crime: Andheri Model Arrested For Drugging, Blackmailing Woman Employee; Search For 2 Others...