Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access | X - @ceozpthane

Thane: The Thane Zilla Parishad’s innovative Door Step Delivery initiative is steadily transforming how rural citizens access essential government services. Launched a few months ago with the goal of making public services simple, convenient, and accessible, the program is already showing promising results across 431 Gram Panchayats in the district.

Many residents have begun receiving important documents such as birth and death certificates, Below Poverty Line certificates, Gram Panchayat non-return certificates, marriage registration certificates, and Form No. 8 directly at their homes. According to officials, more than 4,736 citizens have already benefited from this service, and the response continues to grow.

The initiative was started under the guidance of former Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Rohan Ghuge, who envisioned reducing the distance between citizens and the administration. The aim is to ensure timely and hassle-free access to government services in every village, according to report by Loksatta.

Under this system, citizens can avail themselves of 402 types of services from 80 different departments without having to travel to government offices. The responsibility of providing these services has been given to the working center drivers of Gram Panchayats, who operate through the Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra. At a time chosen by the applicant, these center drivers visit homes, scan required documents, and complete the online process. Once approved, the final certificates are also delivered directly to the citizens.

So far, the system has received a total of 5,092 applications. Of these, 4,736 certificates have already reached citizens’ homes. According to Pramod Kale, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat), work is currently underway on the remaining 356 applications, and efforts are being made to deliver them as early as possible.

The Zilla Parishad has appealed to more citizens to take advantage of this convenient home delivery service, which continues to strengthen the bond between rural communities and local administration.