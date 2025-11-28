 Mumbai Tragedy: Level 3 Fire Destroys 30 Hutments In Kurla’s Kismat Nagar; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
A massive fire broke out in the Kismat Nagar area of Kurla, the slum settlements along the CST Road, at 11 pm on Thursday. Around 30 hutments were engulfed in the blaze. The hutments were up to three-storey structures, used for residential cum commercial purposes. The occupants ran away from the spot as the fire erupted, and no injuries were reported.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Firefighters battle a Level 3 blaze that tore through hutments in Kurla’s Kismat Nagar late Thursday night | Screengrab

Mumbai, Nov 28: A massive fire broke out in the Kismat Nagar area of Kurla, the slum settlements along the CST Road, at 11 pm on Thursday. Around 30 hutments were engulfed in the blaze. The hutments were up to three-storey structures, used for residential cum commercial purposes. The occupants ran away from the spot as the fire erupted, and no injuries were reported.

Blaze Escalates to Level 3; Fire Brigade Rushes In

The blaze erupted in the Khalil Shaikh Chawl in Kismat Nagar, and the residents tried to douse the fire with the means available. However, as the blaze spread and went out of control, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was called.

By 11.44 pm, the fire escalated to Level 3 — a massive incident — and as many as 13 fire engines, eight jumbo tankers, a quick response vehicle, an ambulance, police, and ward officials were deployed on the spot. The fire was extinguished at 2.15 am.

Fire Confined to Multiple Galas; No Injuries Reported

As per the BMC disaster management report, the fire was confined to electrical wirings, installations, scrap materials, wooden and metal furniture, documents, and other items in 25 to 30 galas of ground plus three-storey commercial and residential structures.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and further inquiry is underway.

