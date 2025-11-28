Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt

Traffic movement on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane was severely affected on Thursday after a multi-axle container overturned at Gaimukh Ghat, forcing authorities to close the stretch for several hours. The accident, reported on November 27, brought vehicles to a standstill as police and recovery teams worked to clear the massive obstruction.

As per the video shared on social media, the container had veered dangerously while negotiating the steep incline at Gaimukh Ghat, a section known for its narrow turns and ongoing repair work. As a crane was deployed to shift the overturned vehicle to the side, the heavy container lost balance once again and flipped over for a second time. This further delayed the clearance operation and forced authorities to shut the route completely.

Area Already Known for Traffic Trouble

Motorists travelling between Thane and the Western Express Highway faced long waiting hours as the closure created a chain reaction of congestion across connecting routes. The Gaimukh Ghat section has been prone to breakdowns, slow moving traffic and frequent mishaps due to its sharp gradient and patchy repair work that reduces the carriageway width.

A social media user pointed out that it took more than three hours to remove the container from that spot leading to heavy traffic jam. Thus stretch regularly witnesses truck breakdowns, stalled tempos and sliding vehicles, especially during early mornings and late nights. Several appeals have been made to speed up road improvement work to reduce the risk of accidents.

The accident highlights the need for stricter monitoring of heavy vehicle movement and better traffic management on accident prone patches.