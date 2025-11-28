Renowned Marathi Poet Dr Mirza Rafi Ahmed Baig Passes Away

The Marathi literary community is in deep mourning following the passing of noted poet Dr Mirza Rafi Ahmed Baig, affectionately known as the King of Humour. Dr Baig, whose witty and insightful style brought a fresh dimension to Marathi poetry, died on Friday, 28 November at 6.30 am after a prolonged illness. He was 68. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney disease in Amravati, where his health had recently deteriorated. News of his death has cast a shadow of grief over Vidarbha and the wider literary fraternity.

A Life Rooted in Vidarbha

Dr Baig hailed from Dhanaj Manikwada in Ner taluka of Yavatmal district. In recent years, he resided at his home, aptly named Mirza Express, in Navsari on Amravati’s Valgaon Road. He is survived by his wife Fatema Mirza, his son Ramiz, who is an engineer, and his daughters Mahajabi and Huma. His final rites will be performed at the Idga cemetery in Amravati after 2 pm today.

Five Decades of Literary Contribution

A stalwart of Marathi humour poetry, Dr Baig began writing at the age of eleven and stepped onto the stage in 1970. For over fifty years, he remained a central figure at poet gatherings across Vidarbha and Marathwada. His travelling poetry show, Mirza Express, became a sensation across Maharashtra, amassing more than six thousand performances.

He also served as president of the Vidarbha Sahitya Sammelan and contributed significantly to shaping literary discussions in the region. Over his career, he published twenty poetry collections, each marked by his sharp wit and deep understanding of rural life.

Humour with a Social Edge

Dr Baig was known for bringing humour into the heart of serious conversations. His work touched upon agriculture, farmer distress, rural complexities and the contradictions of society and politics. His long running newspaper column, Mirzaji Kahin, enjoyed an enthusiastic readership.

Among his most celebrated works were poems such as Motha Manoos, Saatva Mahina, Uth Aata Ganpat, and Jangdabutta. He is credited with coining the much loved and widely used term Jangdabutta.

A Voice That Will Be Missed

With his passing, Maharashtra has lost an artist who could make audiences laugh while compelling them to think. His legacy, built over five decades, will continue to inspire generations of readers and poets.

