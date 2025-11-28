Mumbai News: Kanchi Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswathi Visits Mahalakshmi & Siddhivinayak Temples

Kanchi Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswathi Visits Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Temple |

Mumbai: Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, Jagadguru Sankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, who is on a visit to Mumbai, visited the Shri Mahalakshmi temple on Friday morning.

The seer spent nearly one and a half hours in the sanctum, participating in the suprabhatam and morning aarti, offering prayers to the presiding deities, and sanctifying the atmosphere with vedic chants. Following the aarti, the sankaracharya personally distributed prasad to devotees, symbolising his blessings.

The temple premises reverberated with vedic hymns and devotional fervor, as devotees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the divine opportunity. The visit of the sankaracharya was a moment of immense spiritual upliftment, reinforcing the temple’s role as a center of faith, tradition, and community harmony. For devotees, the visit of the peetadhipathi of the Kanchipuram mattham was of profound spiritual significance, as devotees experienced the rare fortune of receiving darshan and blessings from the revered acharya who represents the sacred lineage of Sri Adi Shankaracharya’s parampara.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries including S Kuppuswamy, president, Sree Sankara Math, Mumbai and Dr V Shankar, president of South Indian Education Society; Mahalaxmi temple trustee S S Vaidya; senior temple manager N V Kambli; head guruji P Sadhale; gurujis A Virkar, S Joshi, and M Kajrekar; K Sohani and N Agnihotri.

The sankaracharya also visited the Sree Sankara Mattham and Asthika Samajam temples in Matunga. Hundreds of devotees were present at the Mattham and the seer gave anugraha bhashan. Sivasubramanian, secretary of the Sankara Mattham received the sankaracharya who performed deeparadhana to the Adi Sankara and Shiva idols.

The sankaracharya, who is visiting Mumbai for the first time after he became the peetadhipathi of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, also prayed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple, Prabhadevi, on Friday morning. The sankaracharya, who is visiting Mumbai to take part in religious ceremonies in different parts of the city, prayed at the shrine and met temple officials. Among those present at the temple during the sankaracharya's visit were Acharya Pawan Tripathi, treasurer of Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, trustees Bhaskar Shetty, Gopal Dalvi, Jitendra Raut, Bhaskar Vichare, and the temple's executive officer Veena Patil.

