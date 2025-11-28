Mukesh Khanna Gets Emotional As He Recalls Meeting Dharmendra 5 Days Before His Death, Says His Mumbai Home Had 'ICU-Like Setup'—VIDEO

Actor Mukesh Khanna recently shared a video on his YouTube channel remembering veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 on November 24 at his Mumbai residence, just days before his 90th birthday on December 8. Khanna revealed that he had met Dharmendra only 5–6 days before his sudden demise and had assured his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, that Dharmendra would recover and fight the illness, given how strong he was.

Mukesh Khanna Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra

Mukesh said, "Main 5 ya 6 din pehele unke ghar mein gaya tha; jab hospital se woh apne ghar laaye gaye the, gharpe hi ICU banaya gaya tha. Mujhe pata tha mein mil nahi paunga, maine socha ki jana zaruri hai... Mein Sunny Deol aur Bobby Deol dono se mila, aur baaton-baaton mein maine unse kaha, 'Bohot strong hai woh, nikal aayenge iske upar se, iss problem se.' Lekin bhagwan jo chahta hai, woh hum kuch nahi kar sakte hain. Woh kaha, kisko apne paas bhul de, kisi ko pata nahi hota. Aur unka jana, neeyati mein neeyat tha, aur woh chale gaye hum sab ko chodkar."

Check out the video:

Further, Mukesh added, "We thought he was so strong that he would recover even from this illness, but in the end, only memories remain. The person leaves; the soul departs."

Dharmendra Funeral

Dharmendra's mortal remains were taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai under tight police security, where a hush-hush funeral was conducted shortly after the news broke.

Dharmendra's last rites were attended by several Bollywood celebrites including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Zayed Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.