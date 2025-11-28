 Mumbaikars Must Take These Immediate Steps To Reduce Exposure To High AQI Levels: Doctor Recommends
Mumbai residents can protect their respiratory health beyond masks and purifiers with simple daily habits. Dr Abhijit Ahuja advises checking AQI to avoid peak pollution hours, keeping windows shut during those times, and reducing indoor dust through wet-dusting and exhaust fans. Staying hydrated, using warm drinks or steam, and adding antioxidant-rich foods help soothe and strengthen the lungs

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
As Mumbai continues to face frequent spikes in air pollution, respiratory health has become a daily concern for many. Masks and air purifiers are helpful, but they’re not the only tools people can rely on. Pulmonologist Dr Abhijit Ahuja from Saifee Hospital, Mumbai reminds us that small but intentional everyday habits can go a long way in reducing exposure and keeping our lungs strong.

Plan Your Day Around Pollution Patterns

Monitoring air quality isn’t about inciting panic, it’s about being smart. “I recommend checking the AQI each morning not to alarm yourself, but to plan your outdoor time wisely,” says Dr Ahuja. Pollution levels in Mumbai peak early morning and late evening, especially during winter months. Whenever possible, schedule workouts, errands, and children’s outdoor playtime for afternoons, when particulate levels tend to dip.

Make Your Home a Cleaner Breathing Zone

Indoor air can be just as polluted as the outdoors. Dr Ahuja suggests a few low-effort practices that significantly reduce dust and suspended particles.

“Wet-dusting instead of sweeping, keeping windows closed during peak hours, and running exhaust fans for a few minutes can reduce indoor particle load,” he advises.

Placing indoor plants such as money plant or snake plant may help improve humidity and relief from dryness, although they do not replace filtration.

Stay Hydrated and Soothe Your Airways

Respiratory irritation increases when the throat and nasal passages dry out. “Staying hydrated is one of the most underrated protective measures,” explains Dr Ahuja. Warm water, herbal teas, and steam inhalation once in a while help soothe the airways and support natural mucus clearance.

Build Lung Defenses Through Nutrition

What we eat can shield us from pollution-related oxidative stress. “I encourage adding antioxidant-rich foods like amla, citrus fruits, turmeric, tulsi, and jaggery,” he says. Regular intake of these ingredients strengthens immunity and reduces throat inflammation.

High pollution days may feel unavoidable, but how we respond is within our control. With daily mindfulness and simple protective strategies, Mumbai residents can continue to breathe a little easier—even when the air outside isn’t ideal.

