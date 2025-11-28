 'Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai...' Dharmendra's Final Poem In Ikkis Reveals His Deep Longing For His Pind, Leaves Fans Emotional—VIDEO
Bollywood's 'He-Man,' Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 on November 24, left fans emotional as the makers of his final film, Ikkis, unveiled his last poem. The 1.11-minute clip features him reciting "Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai, Pind Apne Nu Jaanwa," expressing nostalgia for his village. The video shows him revisiting memories with friends, including Asrani, marking his final screen appearance.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood's 'He-Man,' Dharmendra, who appeared in over 300 films, passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai on 24 November. The actor, who was set to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, had been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital just days earlier. Days after his tragic demise, on Friday, November 28, the makers of Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, unveiled the final poem penned by the veteran actor, leaving fans emotional.

Dharmendra's Poem In Ikkis Reveals His Deep Longing For His Pind

The 1.11-minute clip shared by the makers features a special Punjabi poem written and recited by Dharmendra in Ikkis, titled "Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai, Pind Apne Nu Jaanwa." The poem beautifully reflects his longing and romantic nostalgia for his beloved pind (village). The video shows Dharmendra's character returning to his pind, visiting his hometown, and recalling old memories as he meets his friends.

Jaideep Ahlawat also appears in a key role, while one of the frames shows two icons, Dharmendra and the late actor Asrani, sharing a heartfelt laugh.

Check out the video:

Mukesh Khanna Gets Emotional As He Recalls Meeting Dharmendra 5 Days Before His Death, Says His...
article-image

Fans Emotional

Soon after the makers shared Dharmendra's video, it left fans emotional. A user wrote, "What a beautiful tribute." Another read, "Dharam ji is a great actor, the kindest person, and a beautiful poet as well."

"This brought tears to my eyes," read another comment. Another user commented, "The emotional weight of this is going to be overwhelming."

About Ikkis

Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, and directed by National Award-winner Sriram Raghavan, the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Dharmendra plays the grandfather of 21-year-old Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Agastya Nanda takes on the role of Arun Khetarpal, the heroic soldier martyred at 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar in the Indo-Pak war.

Ikkis will mark Dharmendra's final appearance, which is set to hit the theatres on 25 December.

