 Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced In Ambernath, Badlapur On Dec 2 For Maharashtra Local Body Elections | Check Alternate Routes
Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced In Ambernath, Badlapur On Dec 2 For Maharashtra Local Body Elections | Check Alternate Routes

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2, while the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Thane Police Announces Road Closure In Ambernath |

Thane: The Ambernath Traffic Sub-Division announced special traffic arrangement for commuters due to upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Elections held on December 2nd. Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2, while the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

In an official notification by the Thane Police, it wrote, "With the Kulgaon–Badlapur Municipal Council Election scheduled for December 2, 2025, the Ambernath Traffic Sub-Division has announced special traffic arrangements to prevent congestion in the city."

The notification states that the road from Karjat Vagni to Kalyan, Aamdar Misal to the old municipal council building is set to witness increased activity, as Adarsh Vidhyalaya has been designated as the voting area for the municipal council constituency.

List Of Roads Closed

- Heavy vehicles coming from Karjat to Badlapur will remain closed at Hope India (Hiraji Gomanji Patil Entrance.) Alternate Route: The heavy vehicles can take a left turn from Hope India and then proceed to the desired destination via water tank, DG1, Ghorpade Chowk.

- All types of vehicles entering from Karjat via Gandhi Chowk Road towards Badlapur city, the roads at Aamdar Misal wil remain closed. Alternate Route: The vehicles from Aamdar Missal can head to MHADA colony to the destination via DG1.

- All types of vehicles going from Ambarnath and Badlapur West towards Aadarsh school from Kulgaon-Badlapur Muinicipal Council will remain closed in front of Old Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council. Alternate Route: The vehicles can take right from Kulgaon Badlapur Old Town area and then proceed to the desired destination via DG 1.

