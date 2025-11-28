Navi Mumbai News: Transponders Installed On Uran Fishing Boats To Boost Sea Safety For Fishermen | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a significant move to enhance maritime safety for fishermen, authorities have begun installing transponders on fishing boats operating off the coast of Uran. This initiative, conducted by the fisheries department with support from local fishing communities, aims to improve emergency response and save lives at sea.

The transponder-installation drive covers small and large fishing vessels across several villages in Uran taluka, including Mora, Karanja, Dighode and Aware, which regularly send their boats into the Arabian Sea for fishing. Under the campaign, nearly 400 boats in the region have already been fitted with these devices, benefiting both local and mechanised fishing units.

These transponders, provided free of cost through the state fisheries department, act as tracking and communication devices. In dangerous conditions such as storms, sudden rough seas, or navigational disorientation, the transponders enable authorities to quickly locate and reach vessels in distress, greatly reducing the risk for fishermen.

Local fishermen’s groups have welcomed the initiative, calling it a “lifeline” for those venturing into the deep sea. Many have expressed relief that now even small fishing boats will be part of the safety network, ensuring real-time monitoring and quicker rescue if needed.

The national programme to equip fishing boats with transponders was launched by the central government under its marine safety and livelihood protection objectives. The system uses satellite-based communication under the wider vessel-communication framework, making location tracking possible even beyond mobile network range.

With this step, Uran’s fishing community hopes for safer seas, especially during monsoon season or unpredictable weather. The installation also aligns with broader efforts to strengthen maritime security and safeguard coastal livelihoods. As more boats get fitted in the coming months, authorities plan to expand the coverage and ensure regular monitoring and rescue readiness across the region.