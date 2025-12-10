 KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Registration Closes Tomorrow At kvsangathan.nic.in; Check Details Here
The KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025 application window will close tomorrow at 11:50 AM. Candidates can apply for 14,967 teaching and non-teaching posts on the official websites.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan (NVS) recruitment processes will close tomorrow on their official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in. The KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 registration period will end tomorrow at 11:50 a.m. The final chance to apply for teaching and non-teaching roles in the KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 will be for candidates to visit the website.

The department is holding a recruitment drive to fill 14967 teaching and non-teaching vacancies.

KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General / OBC / EWS

Application Fee: ₹1700

SC / ST / PwD / Ex-Servicemen

Application Fee: ₹500

KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: To apply for the recruitment process, students must go to ctet.nic.in or kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to the KVS NVS Application Form 2025.

Step 3: You must register using a working email address and mobile number in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: To continue, enter your academic and personal details in the appropriate fields.

Step 5: Upload your thumb impression, signature, and photo in accordance with the application form's requirements.

Step 6: Fill out the application and pay the application cost online.

For all the information about the KVS and NVS recruiting procedure in 2025, candidates are expected to keep an eye on the official website.

