NCERT Hosts Cyber Awareness Programme With Delhi Police Ahead Of Vigilance Week 2025

Cyber Awareness Programme at NCERT | Image: X/@ncert

As part of enhancing its cybersecurity awareness among its personnel, NCERT organised a Cyber Awareness Programme in collaboration with the Delhi Police today, October 24, 2025, at its New Delhi headquarters. The program, conducted prior to Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, was witnessed by academic and non-academic employees.

Emphasis on Online Safety and Cybercrime Prevention

It was conducted by Shri Upendra Singh, Station House Officer, South-West District, Delhi Cyber Police Station. They were oriented on a series of emergent cyber threats such as digital arrest scams, financial fraud, job fraud, cyber slavery, illegal lending applications, UPI hacking, utility bill scams, cryptocurrency threats, deep fakes, women's cyber crimes, cyber extortion, and sextortion.

Shri Singh also gave tips on filing complaints on social media, being good cybersecurity practitioners, and emphasised the use of the Sanchar Saathi App. The session ended with an interactive Q&A session in which participants asked questions and concerns relating to cyber safety.

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐡𝐢 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞



As a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week-2025, the Vigilance and Legal Section of the NCERT organized a Cyber Awareness Programme in collaboration… pic.twitter.com/YrzizVMLnc — NCERT (@ncert) October 24, 2025

Organisers and Coordination

The program was organised by Professor Prabhat Kumar Mishra (CVO, NCERT), Shri Krishna Kumar (Deputy Secretary, Vigilance & Legal), and Shri Harish Sapra (Under Secretary, Vigilance & Legal), showing NCERT's eagerness to drive vigilance and cyber awareness among its personnel.