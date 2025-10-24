 NCERT Hosts Cyber Awareness Programme With Delhi Police Ahead Of Vigilance Week 2025
NCERT Hosts Cyber Awareness Programme With Delhi Police Ahead Of Vigilance Week 2025

NCERT, in collaboration with Delhi Police, conducted a Cyber Awareness Programme to educate staff on rising online scams and cybersecurity practices ahead of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025. The session addressed issues like digital fraud, deepfake risks, and cyber safety measures, with an interactive Q&A to guide participants.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Cyber Awareness Programme at NCERT | Image: X/@ncert

As part of enhancing its cybersecurity awareness among its personnel, NCERT organised a Cyber Awareness Programme in collaboration with the Delhi Police today, October 24, 2025, at its New Delhi headquarters. The program, conducted prior to Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, was witnessed by academic and non-academic employees.

Emphasis on Online Safety and Cybercrime Prevention

It was conducted by Shri Upendra Singh, Station House Officer, South-West District, Delhi Cyber Police Station. They were oriented on a series of emergent cyber threats such as digital arrest scams, financial fraud, job fraud, cyber slavery, illegal lending applications, UPI hacking, utility bill scams, cryptocurrency threats, deep fakes, women's cyber crimes, cyber extortion, and sextortion.

Shri Singh also gave tips on filing complaints on social media, being good cybersecurity practitioners, and emphasised the use of the Sanchar Saathi App. The session ended with an interactive Q&A session in which participants asked questions and concerns relating to cyber safety.

article-image

Organisers and Coordination

The program was organised by Professor Prabhat Kumar Mishra (CVO, NCERT), Shri Krishna Kumar (Deputy Secretary, Vigilance & Legal), and Shri Harish Sapra (Under Secretary, Vigilance & Legal), showing NCERT's eagerness to drive vigilance and cyber awareness among its personnel.

