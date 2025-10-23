President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

Kottayam: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the power of literacy, education and knowledge has enabled Kerala to be among the leading states on several human development parameters.

She was speaking at St Thomas College, Pala, here on the occasion of its platinum jubilee celebrations.

Murmu said that according to Sree Narayana Guru, a great sage, social reformer and poet, enlightenment can be achieved through education.

"An area that lacks education may remain an area of darkness. The light of education illuminates the path to individual and collective progress," she said, and appreciated the efforts of the college in "spreading the light of education".

The President further said that K R Narayanan, her predecessor in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was born in Kottayam in a small village and his journey from humble beginnings to the highest office in the land "showcases his exceptional calibre and also the democratic spirit of India".

She said that Narayanan's life inspires us and is a reminder that the greatest service we can render to our fellow human beings is to help them realise their true potential.

Murmu said that education was the key to exploring opportunities of development and growth.

"The 21st century is described as the 'knowledge century'. Knowledge that drives innovation takes a society forward and makes it self-reliant. The power of literacy, education and knowledge has enabled Kerala to be among the leading states on several human development parameters," she said.

The President also spoke about the "glorious chapters" of social and educational transformations that took place in Kottayam.

"The great movement for eradication of untouchability, famous as 'Vaikom Satyagrah', took place in Kottayam a hundred years ago. Kottayam is known as 'Akshara-nagari' because it has been a fountain-head of literacy and education.

"The first printing press in Kerala, and one of the earliest in India, was established in Kottayam," she said.

She further said that the 'Sakshara Keralam' movement was strengthened by efforts in which people of Kottayam played a very active role.

"P N Panicker's great initiative to promote learning through the library movement was inspired by a very simple but powerful message of 'Vayichu Valaruga', which means 'Read and Grow'," she said.

Referring to the college, the President said that with its emphasis on holistic learning and social justice, it "promotes values of sustainability and inclusivity".

"This college has been a contributor to and beneficiary of the learning oriented eco-system of Kerala," she added.

She further said that the institution has produced illustrious alumni, like former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, and includes union and state ministers, people's representatives, civil servants and diplomats.

Murmu said that civilisations have thrived on the banks of rivers and the college is located on the banks of Meenachil river, "the lifeline of this place" and expressed hope that they will keep the waterbody clean through sustained efforts.

