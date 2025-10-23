 MP SET 2025: Registration Process Begins Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP SET 2025: Registration Process Begins Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here

MP SET 2025: Registration Process Begins Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here

The registration process for the State Eligibility Test 2025 (SET 2025) will start soon by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). The correction window date is 30th October 2025 to 22th November 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
MP SET Registration 2025 | Canva

MP SET Registration 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon begin accepting registrations for the State Eligibility Test 2025 (SET 2025). Those who qualify can submit their applications for the exam on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in between October 25 and November 20, 2025.

MP SET 2025: Important dates

1. Detailed notification date: 15th October 2025

2. Start of application process: 25th October 2025

FPJ Shorts
President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children
President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children
Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO
Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO
Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Become First To Connect Eastern And Western Suburbs | Inauguration Date Announced
Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Become First To Connect Eastern And Western Suburbs | Inauguration Date Announced
'High Time Gautam Gambhir Makes Harshit Rana Captain': Netizens Brutally Troll Team India Coach & Pacer After IND vs AUS ODI Series Loss
'High Time Gautam Gambhir Makes Harshit Rana Captain': Netizens Brutally Troll Team India Coach & Pacer After IND vs AUS ODI Series Loss

3. Last date to apply: 20th November 2025

4. Correction window date: 30th October 2025 to 22th November 2025

5. Exam date: 11th January 2026

MP SET Registration 2025: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General Category are required to pay Rs. 500, along with a portal fee of Rs. 40, making the total Rs. 540. For candidates from reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC Non-Creamy Layer, EWS, and PwD, the application fee is Rs. 250 plus a portal fee of Rs. 40, totalling Rs. 290. Applicants from outside Madhya Pradesh are required to pay the same total fee as the General Category, i.e., Rs. 540.

Payment can be made online through various modes such as NET Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.

Read Also
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions...
article-image

MP SET Registration 2025: Correction fees

In case of any mistakes in the application form, candidates can make corrections by paying an additional fee of Rs. 50 per correction session.

Read the official notification here

MP SET Registration 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the MP SET 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

MP SET Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The MP SET 2025 examination will be conducted offline and will consist of two question papers. Both papers will be entirely objective in nature, including multiple-choice questions (MCQs), matching questions, true/false statements, and assertion-reasoning type questions. There will be no break between the two papers.

Paper 1 is compulsory and focuses on Teaching and Research Aptitude, comprising 50 questions for a total of 100 marks with a duration of three hours. Paper 2 will cover the candidate’s selected elective subject and consists of 100 questions totalling 200 marks. In all, the examination will have 150 questions carrying 300 marks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children

President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children

Vietnam Targets Universal Preschool Education For Children Aged 3–5 By 2030

Vietnam Targets Universal Preschool Education For Children Aged 3–5 By 2030

Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Griffith University To Set Up India Centre In Andhra Pradesh

Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Griffith University To Set Up India Centre In Andhra Pradesh

MP SET 2025: Registration Process Begins Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here

MP SET 2025: Registration Process Begins Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta Among Global Top 50 In QS International Trade Rankings 2026; Check Lists

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta Among Global Top 50 In QS International Trade Rankings 2026; Check Lists