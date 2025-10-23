PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions Underway; Check Details Here

PPSC Recruitment 2025 |

PPSC Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has begun accepting applications for the positions of Horticulture Development Officers (Group A). Qualified applicants can submit applications on the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in until November 14, 2025.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 101 Horticulture Development Officer positions. The category-wise breakup is:

1. General: 38

2. General Economically Weaker Section, Punjab: 10

3. Ex-Serviceman/LDESM, Punjab: 07

4. Wards of Freedom Fighter, Punjab: 01

5. Sports Persons, Punjab: 02

6. Persons With Disabilities Locomotive Disability-76-C (including Cerebral palsy, Leprosy cred, Dwarfism, Acid attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy): 05

7. Scheduled Castes (Others), Punjab: 07

8. Scheduled Castes (Others) ExServiceman/LDESM, Punjab: 03

9. Scheduled Castes (Others) Sports Person, Punjab: 01

10. Balmiki/Mazbhi Sikhs, Punjab: 07

11. Balmiki/Mazbhi Sikhs Ex-Serviceman/LDESM, Punjab: 04

12. Balmiki/Mazbhi Sikh, Sports Persons, Punjab: 01

13. 85 Backward Classes Punjab: 11

14. Backward Classes Ex-Serviceman/LDESM Punjab: 04

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Aspirants must hold a degree in B.Sc. Agriculture (minimum 50% marks) with Horticulture as an elective subject, or an Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) in Horticulture/B.Sc. Horticulture from a recognised university or institution.

Read the official notification here

b. Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable up to 45 years for Punjab Government employees, including those working in its Boards, Corporations, Commissions, and Authorities, as well as employees of the Central and other State Governments.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Open Advertisement tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the HDO registration link.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to register themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for 101 posts of Horticulture Development Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Horticulture, Government of Punjab, will consist of a written competitive examination followed by an interview. The written exam will include 120 questions carrying a total of 480 marks, while the interview will carry 60 marks, making the overall total 540 marks. The schedule for the written examination will be announced soon.