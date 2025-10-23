 IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here
The registration process for the IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 has began by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). The selection process at IIFT involves shortlisting candidates based on their CAT 2025 scores along with other defined parameters.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 | Canva

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade started registration for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026. Applicants interested in applying for MBA (International Business) 2026-2028 at the Delhi, Kolkata, GIFT City, and Kakinada campuses, as well as MBA (Business Analytics) 2026-2028 at the Delhi Campus, may visit the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Important dates

According to the program, the deadline for submitting application forms and paying fees is November 28, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM). The admissions procedure for foreign nationals/NRIs will commence in February 2026, subject to regulatory permission, the IIFT announced.

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Selection process

The selection process at IIFT involves shortlisting candidates based on their CAT 2025 scores along with other defined parameters. Those who qualify this initial stage will be invited to participate in the second round, which comprises a Group Discussion (GD) and a Personal Interview (PI). The GD and PI will be conducted in person at multiple campuses, including Delhi, Kolkata, Kakinada, GIFT City, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Click here to read more about the MBA (International Business and Business Analytics)

article-image

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IIFT MBA admissions 2026 apply link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves and then login to the account.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment of application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Application fees

For the IIFT MBA Admissions 2026, candidates applying for the MBA in International Business program are required to pay an application fee of ₹3,000 for General, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories, while the fee for SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates is ₹1,500.

For the MBA in Business Analytics program, the application fee is ₹2,000 for General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates, and ₹1,000 for those belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender categories. The application fee is non-refundable, as stated by IIFT.

