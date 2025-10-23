RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 2,570 Vacancies Released; Details Here

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have issued a draft vacancy notification (short notice) for the recruitment of Railway (RRB) Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, and other positions. The online registration procedure for this government exam will start on October 31 and end on November 30, 2025.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The RRB JE recruitment cycle is being conducted to fill a total of 2570 vacancies. The Junior Engineer (JE) gets an initial monthly salary of ₹29,300 to ₹38,400 under Pay Level 6. In addition to the basic income, JEs are eligible for additional allowances, such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA), which greatly increase their overall in-hand compensation.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for JEE Main 2026 is Rs 500 for General, OBC, and EWS applicants, while SC, ST, EBC, Female, and Transgender candidates must pay Rs 250. If an applicant takes the Computer-Based Test (CBT), the refundable fee is Rs 400 for General, OBC, and EWS applicants, and Rs 250 for SC, ST, EBC, Female, and Transgender aspirants. The examination cost can be paid online with a credit card, debit card, or net banking, or offline with an E-Challan.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be qualified for this exam, students must be at least 18 years old and no older than 36 years old as of January 1, 2026. Aspirants must hold a degree or diploma in engineering, or equivalent eligibility, from any recognised Indian university, board, or institution.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 will include CBT (computer-based test) 1, CBT 2, document verification, and a medical examination before the final selection list is announced.