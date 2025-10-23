 BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out; Check Dates Here
BPSC has released its 2025 exam calendar with key recruitment dates extending into 2026, including CCE, DSO, and teaching posts. Mains and interviews are planned between April 2025 and early 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 | X (BPSC)

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the 2025 examination schedule for a number of positions around the state. The entire examination timetable was posted on the BPSC's official social media handle on X.

As per the BPSC 2025 test timetable, numerous key exams and result notifications are planned for 2026. The Commission has emphasised that the disclosed dates are provisional and may be altered if needed.

These involve the Mains and interview rounds for the Integrated CCE 70th, the District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director examination, and recruitment for Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers, as well as Principal and Vice Principal positions at Simultala Residential School, all of which have results or interviews scheduled for January 2026.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026

According to the calendar, major exams such as the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) will have prelims on December 13, 2024, and January 4, 2025, with results expected by January 23, 2025, followed by mains in April 2025 and interviews in December 2025. The 71st CCE prelims are scheduled for September 13, 2025, with mains tentatively in March/April 2026. Other key exams include District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director, Lower Division Clerk, and Secondary & Higher Secondary Teachers for Simultala Residential School, Jamui.

In addition to the three-phase examinations, the calendar also includes two-phase recruitment exams involving written tests and interviews. These include posts such as Assistant Professor (Physics), Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer, Lecturer in Mining Engineering, Judicial Member under the Food and Consumer Protection Department, Mineral Development Officer, and Vice Principal (ITI) under the Labour Resources Department.

Most written exams are scheduled between March and August 2025, with interviews and final results expected by late 2025.

