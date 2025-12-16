 North-Eastern Hill University's Key Bodies Demand Pro Vice Chancellor's Resignation Amid Administrative Paralysis
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNorth-Eastern Hill University's Key Bodies Demand Pro Vice Chancellor's Resignation Amid Administrative Paralysis

North-Eastern Hill University's Key Bodies Demand Pro Vice Chancellor's Resignation Amid Administrative Paralysis

Four key bodies of NEHU—the Students’ Union, Teachers’ Association, Non-Teaching Staff Association, and Khasi Students’ Union—have jointly demanded the resignation of Pro Vice Chancellor S Umdor, citing administrative paralysis and failure to restore normalcy. The leadership crisis, marked by key resignations and absence of the Vice Chancellor, has severely affected university functioning.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
North-Eastern Hill University's Key Bodies Demand Pro Vice Chancellor's Resignation Amid Administrative Paralysis | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Shillong: Four key bodies of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have jointly demanded the resignation of Pro Vice Chancellor of the Shillong campus, citing "administrative paralysis" and failure to act in line with assurances given earlier to restore normal functioning of the institute.

In a joint communication released here on Monday night, the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA), NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU unit said that Pro Vice Chancellor S Umdor has been unable or has not been allowed to function in accordance with assurances made by representatives of the Union ministry in the presence of executive council members.

The bodies said the assurances were aimed at restoring stability, transparency and normalcy in the university, but the continued inability to act on those has prolonged uncertainty and eroded confidence among students, teachers and staffers.

Read Also
Visva-Bharati University Adjusts Semester Exam Schedule For RSS-Linked Bharat Boudh IKS Test, Sparks...
article-image

They also expressed concern over resignations of the Registrar (in-charge) and the Finance Officer (in-charge), allegedly due to undue pressure from Vice Chancellor (in-absentia) Professor P S Shukla, saying the developments have further aggravated the administrative crisis.

FPJ Shorts
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
India’s Paint Industry To Hit $16.5 Billion By 2030 Despite Rising Competition
India’s Paint Industry To Hit $16.5 Billion By 2030 Despite Rising Competition
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
'That's Channel Creative': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Calls His Link-Up With Tanya Mittal 'Nonsensical Romance'
'That's Channel Creative': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Calls His Link-Up With Tanya Mittal 'Nonsensical Romance'

The joint statement noted that Professor Shukla has remained away from the Shillong campus for over a year after protests erupted over alleged mismanagement and irregularities, leaving the university without effective leadership.

It further pointed out that although the Centre had deputed officers to inquire into the allegations against the Vice Chancellor, no concrete action has so far been taken, adding to the prevailing uncertainty within the institution.

Read Also
Central University Teachers Oppose Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, Warn Of Threat To Autonomy...
article-image

"At present, NEHU is facing complete administrative paralysis, with no regular Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer and Controller of Examinations, leading to total institutional disability and severely affecting academic and administrative functioning," the statement said.

The issue has also been raised at the national level, with Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon recently seeking the Centre's intervention in Parliament over the prolonged leadership crisis at NEHU.

Stating that the responsibility to uphold the assurances and ensure effective functioning rests with the Pro Vice Chancellor's office, the four bodies said continuation in the post under the prevailing circumstances was no longer in the best interest of the university.

Read Also
Viral Video: BRAC University Escalator Malfunction Sparks Panic, Triggers Online Reactions
article-image

They urged the Pro Vice Chancellor, who was appointed in June this year, to tender his resignation to allow an alternative arrangement in accordance with institutional norms, asserting that the appeal was made in the interest of restoring trust, administrative stability and democratic functioning at NEHU.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

North-Eastern Hill University's Key Bodies Demand Pro Vice Chancellor's Resignation Amid...

North-Eastern Hill University's Key Bodies Demand Pro Vice Chancellor's Resignation Amid...

GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins At gseb.org; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply

GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins At gseb.org; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply

SC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Hold Consultation With Centre On Establishing Jawahar Navodaya...

SC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Hold Consultation With Centre On Establishing Jawahar Navodaya...

Visva-Bharati University Adjusts Semester Exam Schedule For RSS-Linked Bharat Boudh IKS Test, Sparks...

Visva-Bharati University Adjusts Semester Exam Schedule For RSS-Linked Bharat Boudh IKS Test, Sparks...

Central University Teachers Oppose Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, Warn Of Threat To Autonomy...

Central University Teachers Oppose Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, Warn Of Threat To Autonomy...