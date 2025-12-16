GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins At gseb.org; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply

GUJCET Registration 2026 | gseb.org

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Applications for the GUJCET 2026 are now being accepted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). Students can apply online for GUJCET 2026 until December 30, 2025, by visiting gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Important dates

GUJCET 2026 Registration Start Date: December 16, 2026

Last Date to Apply for GUJCET 2026: December 30, 2026

GUJCET 2026 Examination Date: March 29, 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Application fees

Application Fee: Rs 350

Online Payment Mode:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking (through SBIePay)

Offline Payment Mode:

Payment at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch

Select the SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” option

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Click the "New Candidate Registration" option on the homepage of the GUJCET official website. To create a password, provide your name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 2: Enter your login information and pay the INR 350 application cost.

Step 3: Complete the application form completely, including your academic background, personal information, and desired topic group (Group A, B, or AB). Choose between Gujarati, Hindi, or English.

Step 4: Upload recent passport-sized photos and signatures in JPG or JPEG file sizes between 5 and 50 KB.

Step 5: Before submitting the application, make sure all the information is correct.

Step 6: Then, download a copy of the confirmation for your records.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

Depending on the course that the candidate chooses, GUJCET is administered for courses like physics, chemistry, mathematics, or biology. Qualified candidates must register separately on the ACPC portal for counselling and seat assignment when the results are announced.

Candidates from Groups A, B, and AB of the HSC Science stream who wish to pursue Diploma/Degree Pharmacy or Degree Engineering programs in Gujarat are required to take the GUJCET.