SSC Delhi Police Exam 2025: Revised Correction Window Dates For Constable, Head Constable And SI Out; Details Here

SSC Delhi Police Exam 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Application 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified the updated correction window dates for applicants applying for Constable, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector (SI) positions with the Delhi Police. Those who want to confirm the amended timetable can find the official announcement on the SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Delhi Police application 2025: Revised dates

According to the revised timetable, the Constable (Driver) – Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 and the Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO) / Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} Examination, 2025 will have their correction window open from October 31, 2025, to November 2, 2025 (up to 23:00 hours).

For the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025, the correction window will remain open from November 3 to November 5, 2025 (up to 23:00 hours). The Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 can make corrections between November 5 and November 7, 2025 (up to 23:00 hours), while the Constable (Executive) – Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 correction window will be available from November 7 to November 9, 2025 (up to 23:00 hours).

Read the official notification here

SSC Delhi Police application 2025: What can be edited?

The correction window offers applicants a crucial opportunity to correct inaccuracies in their personal information, educational qualifications, or other application details. Such changes are critical for assuring qualification and avoiding rejection in the subsequent phases of the hiring process.

SSC Delhi Police application 2025: How to make corrections?

Aspirants can make corrections to the SSC Delhi Police application 2025 by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link and then enter the credentials, such as registration number, password/date of birth.

Step 3: Next, the submitted application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: After this, make the necessary corrections carefully and then save.

Step 5: Now, submit the changes after reviewing them carefully.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: SSC has highlighted that applicants must submit any revisions within the amended time frame to guarantee that their applications are considered legitimate.