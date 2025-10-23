TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders & Firemen Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Details Here

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 | tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has issued the TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 for Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen positions. Applicants who wish to sign up for the examination can obtain their admit cards via the TNUSRB's official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The written test will be conducted on November 9, 2025.

TNUSRB Constables 2025: How to download the admit card?

To download the admit card, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as User ID and password.

Step 4: Next, submit the details.

Step 5: Now, the TNUSRB hall ticket will appear on the screen..

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download

TNUSRB Constables Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned

After downloading the TN Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025, candidates must carefully review all the details mentioned on it and verify them against their government-issued ID for accuracy.

The hall ticket contains important information such as the roll number, exam name, candidate’s name, post name, exam date, exam time, and reporting time. It also includes the parents’ names and essential exam-related instructions that candidates must follow on the examination day.

Any discrepancies in the details should be immediately reported to the exam authorities for correction before the exam.

TNUSRB Constables 2025: Exam pattern

The Tamil Nadu Constable Exam 2025 will consist of two papers – the Tamil Language Eligibility Test and the Main Written Examination.

Part 1: Tamil Language Eligibility Test: This section is mandatory to qualify for the evaluation of the Main Written Exam. It will be an objective-type test consisting of 80 questions, each carrying 1 mark, for a total of 80 marks. Candidates must score a minimum of 32 marks (40%) to qualify. The duration of this test is 80 minutes (1 hour and 20 minutes).

Part 2: Main Written Examination: The main exam comprises a total of 70 objective-type questions, each worth 1 mark, divided into two sections — General Knowledge (45 questions) and Psychology (25 questions). The exam duration is also 80 minutes (1 hour and 20 minutes), and candidates must secure at least 25 marks (35%) to qualify.

This two-tier structure ensures candidates possess both Tamil language proficiency and the required aptitude in general awareness and psychological understanding essential for constable roles.