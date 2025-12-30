 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Orders Financial Aid For Family Of 24-Year-Old Tripura Student Angel Chakma Killed In Dehradun
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Orders Financial Aid For Family Of 24-Year-Old Tripura Student Angel Chakma Killed In Dehradun

The Uttarakhand government has released ₹4.12 lakh as the first instalment of compensation to the family of Angel Chakma, a Tripura student who died after being brutally assaulted in Dehradun. Acting on CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s directions, aid was sanctioned under the SC/ST Act. Five accused have been arrested, while efforts continue to nab one absconding suspect.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami | X - @pushkardhami

Dehradun: Acting on the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, immediate financial assistance was sanctioned on Monday to Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of Tripura student Angel Chakma, who was brutally assaulted in Dehradun and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that an amount of Rs 4,12,500 has been released as the first instalment, and the cheque has already been dispatched to the victim’s family.

The financial assistance has been sanctioned under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, the official added.

According to officials and family members, the 24-year-old final-year MBA student at a university in Uttarakhand, and son of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, succumbed to his injuries on December 26 at a hospital in Dehradun.

The student, who belonged to the Chakma tribal community, had sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a group of miscreants on December 9, during which racial slurs were allegedly used.

According to the CMO official, following Chief Minister Dhami’s instructions, the case was forwarded through the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, to the District Social Welfare Officer, Dehradun, for immediate approval of relief to the victim’s family.

Based on the joint inquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vikasnagar, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikasnagar, the district-level committee expedited the approval process and sanctioned the assistance. Subsequently, the cheque for the first instalment was sent to Angel Chakma’s father, Tarun Prasad Chakma.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami on Monday spoke to Tarun Prasad Chakma over the phone and expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Angel Chakma.

The Chief Minister informed him that five accused have already been arrested, while efforts are under way to apprehend another accused, against whom a reward has been announced.

Assuring all possible support to the bereaved family, Dhami said he was personally saddened by the incident and fully understood the family’s grief. He further asserted that the Uttarakhand government would ensure strict punishment for the guilty.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday spoke with his Uttarakhand counterpart regarding the incident. Dhami informed Saha that five accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, and that further investigation is in progress.

