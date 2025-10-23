 TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Declared: Over 11 Lakh Candidates Appeared; What's Next?
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Declared: Over 11 Lakh Candidates Appeared; What's Next?

Group 4 result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 4 Result 2025 for posts including VAO, Junior Assistant, Typist, and Forest Guard. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to onscreen certificate verification, and all updates will be available on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 | Official Website

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the Group 4 Result 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The results are for several posts such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard.

Recruitment Overview and Exam Statistics

The TNPSC Group 4 exam was held on July 12, 2025, at 38 district centers of Tamil Nadu. An estimated 11.48 lakh candidates sat for the written test this year to vie for 3,935 vacancies in various posts.

As many as 13,89,738 candidates were earlier registered to sit for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services), which further indicates the intensely competitive nature of the recruitment process.

Cut-Off Marks and Merit List Released

Along with the results, TNPSC has also released the cut-off marks and merit list for all posts of Group 4. Shortlisting of candidates who have cleared the written exam will be done based on rank and claims in the online application for onscreen certificate verification.

What's Next?

The list of candidates who are eligible for onscreen certificate verification at the initial stage is to be put up shortly at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates will be informed by SMS and email; no personal communication by post. Candidates are instructed to check the official website regularly for all updates and further guidance.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link "TNPSC Group IV Services 2025 Result"

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 5: The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 and take a print out for the future reference

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Direct Link

