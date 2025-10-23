 Student Alleges Gender Segregation At Chennai University; Lokpal Declines To Intervene
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent Alleges Gender Segregation At Chennai University; Lokpal Declines To Intervene

Student Alleges Gender Segregation At Chennai University; Lokpal Declines To Intervene

A student from Chennai has filed a complaint with the Lokpal alleging gender segregation in classrooms, claiming it causes mental distress.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

A student from Sathyabama University, Chennai, has approached the Lokpal over alleged gender segregation in classrooms, claiming the university is preventing male and female students from sitting together. The October 4, 2025, complaint listed the institute's Vice Chancellor and held the administration responsible for mental distress for students.

Allegations Against University Administration

As per the viral notice, the complainant complained that the university misused its authority in enforcing gendered seating, establishing a culture of gender discrimination. Students who complained were intimidated, as per reports, and the complainant asserts that the institute pressured students and their parents to withdraw the complaint.

"The complaint dated 04.10.2025 is made against Vice Chancellor, Sathyabama University Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The complainant has alleged that the public servant misused his authority by enforcing gender segregation in classrooms, preventing male and female students from sitting together resulting in gender discrimination and has caused mental distress to students who raised concerns. The complainant further alleges that the institute has intimidated students and their parents to withdraw complaint," reads the order.

FPJ Shorts
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported
Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported

Lokpal Refuses to Act

In spite of the complaint, Arvind, who posted it on X, said the Lokpal has refused to act. The refusal has sparked a debate among student rights activists, who say the matter is worth investigation given its implications on campus gender equality and student well-being.

Wider Debate Regarding Gender Policies in Universities

The incident has drawn broader debates regarding gender segregation in universities, with critics demanding tighter monitoring and open policies to prevent classroom practices from violating students' rights or mental health.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Student Alleges Gender Segregation At Chennai University; Lokpal Declines To Intervene

Student Alleges Gender Segregation At Chennai University; Lokpal Declines To Intervene

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out; Check Dates Here

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out; Check Dates Here

Maharashtra: Balbharati Textbooks To Be Printed On Lower-Quality Paper; PIL Filed In Bombay High...

Maharashtra: Balbharati Textbooks To Be Printed On Lower-Quality Paper; PIL Filed In Bombay High...

SSC Delhi Police Exam 2025: Revised Correction Window Dates For Constable, Head Constable And SI...

SSC Delhi Police Exam 2025: Revised Correction Window Dates For Constable, Head Constable And SI...

Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools

Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools