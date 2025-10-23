Student Alleges Gender Segregation At Chennai University; Lokpal Declines To Intervene

A student from Sathyabama University, Chennai, has approached the Lokpal over alleged gender segregation in classrooms, claiming the university is preventing male and female students from sitting together. The October 4, 2025, complaint listed the institute's Vice Chancellor and held the administration responsible for mental distress for students.

Allegations Against University Administration

As per the viral notice, the complainant complained that the university misused its authority in enforcing gendered seating, establishing a culture of gender discrimination. Students who complained were intimidated, as per reports, and the complainant asserts that the institute pressured students and their parents to withdraw the complaint.

"The complaint dated 04.10.2025 is made against Vice Chancellor, Sathyabama University Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The complainant has alleged that the public servant misused his authority by enforcing gender segregation in classrooms, preventing male and female students from sitting together resulting in gender discrimination and has caused mental distress to students who raised concerns. The complainant further alleges that the institute has intimidated students and their parents to withdraw complaint," reads the order.

A student from Sathyabama University, Chennai has filed a complaint with Lokpal over ‘gender segregation’ in classrooms.



The student has alleged that “University is not permitting male and female students to sit together in classrooms… causing mental distress…”



Lokpal Refuses to Act

In spite of the complaint, Arvind, who posted it on X, said the Lokpal has refused to act. The refusal has sparked a debate among student rights activists, who say the matter is worth investigation given its implications on campus gender equality and student well-being.

Wider Debate Regarding Gender Policies in Universities

The incident has drawn broader debates regarding gender segregation in universities, with critics demanding tighter monitoring and open policies to prevent classroom practices from violating students' rights or mental health.