IIT Delhi, University Of Queensland Launch Joint PhD Program With Rs 37K Stipend; Know About Scholarships And Benefits For Students

IIT Delhi and the University of Queensland launch a joint PhD program with global exposure and fully funded scholarships. | Image: Canva

IIT Delhi and the University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, have opened applications for their collaborative PhD program for the 2026 intake. Under the UQ-IITD Research Academy, the program offers students a chance to study in both nations and graduate with a jointly conferred Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). Applicants can find all information and updates on uqiitd.org/apply.

The application for the collaborative PhD program will start on October 30, 2025, and will close on January 7, 2026. Advisor shortlisting will be between January 21, 2026, and March 4, 2026, with shortlisted candidate interviews on March 30, 2026. Offers will be made on May 18, 2026, and must be accepted by May 29, 2026. The cohort starts in July 2026 at IIT Delhi and UQ.

Scholarship and Benefits for Students

It is accompanied by a fully funded scholarship, including:

-Delhi IIT in the first year: monthly stipend of Rs 37,000, and in years 3 and 4: Rs 42,000.

-Top-up of INR 10,000 per month to eligible students.

-Annual stipend equivalent to UQ rates (AUD 36,400 in 2025) for the research stay at Australia (year 2).

-Scholarship of tuition fee at UQ for the entire 4-year period.

-Relocation allowance of AUD 5,200 and overseas student health cover for the duration of stay in Brisbane.

Program Highlights

4-year doctoral program provides:

-Dual-country experience and chance to conduct research in both India and Australia.

-Industry supervision and global collaboration by UQ and IIT Delhi.

-Access to global research networks and industry exposure.

-Production of a meaningful thesis of 80,000 words and a degree jointly awarded upon completion by the two institutions.

Important Dates

October 30, 2025: Registration opens

January 7, 2026: Registration deadline

January 21 – March 4, 2026: Advisor shortlisting

March 30, 2026: Shortlisted candidates invited for interviews

May 18, 2026: Offers made to selected candidates

May 29, 2026: Offers acceptance deadline

July 2026: Cohort commences at IIT Delhi and UQ