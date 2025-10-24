HSNC University, Mumbai and Odissi International Forum Present Mumbai Odissi Utsav 2025 Celebrating The Timeless Artistry Of Late Guru Shri Natabar Maharana ji

School of Performing Arts (SOPA), HSNC University, Mumbai, in collaboration with the Odissi International Forum, proudly announces the fourth edition of Mumbai Odissi Utsav 2025, to be held on 25th and 26th October 2025 at the Hiro Sitaldas Punwani Convocation Hall, HSNC University, Worli, Mumbai.

The fourth edition of the festival will be hosted by Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) University, Mumbai and Odissi International Forum in collaboration with Pratha Academy, led by Odissi artiste couple Monaswini Mohanty and Jateen Kumar Sahu. Nearly 100 Odissi dancers from across India are set to perform over two days, with several senior Odissi exponents of Mumbai participating as special invitees. This edition of the festival celebrates the enduring artistry and legacy of Late Guru Shri Natabar Maharana ji, whose contribution to the Odissi tradition remains unparalleled.

Speaking about the collaboration, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, said “At HSNC University, we see the performing arts as living expressions of beauty, heritage and human connection. Among India’s classical traditions, Odissi holds a special place, it is poetry in movement, grace in rhythm and devotion in form. By hosting the Mumbai Odissi Utsav, we are honoured to bring this timeless dance form to the heart of our campus and our city. The festival creates a beautiful confluence of tradition and innovation, where students, artists and audiences come together to experience the depth, discipline and divinity of Odissi. Through our School of Performing Arts, we continue to nurture such cultural dialogues, weaving art, academia and creativity into the vibrant life of HSNC University.”

The School of Performing Arts (SOPA) at HSNC University serves as a multidisciplinary hub that encourages young artists to pursue excellence in dance, music, theatre and interdisciplinary performance. Through collaborations such as this, SOPA continues to promote India’s rich performing traditions while providing global exposure and academic grounding to its students.

Mumbai Odissi Utsav was launched in 2018 by the Odissi International Forum, a 15-year-old global network of Odissi dancers headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the land of Odissi. The Forum has been organising Odissi Utsavs across major Indian cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Ranchi, Guwahati and the annual Biswa Odissi Utsav in Bhubaneswar.

The first-ever Mumbai Odissi Utsav in 2018 marked a historic coming together of the entire Odissi fraternity of Mumbai on one stage. Hosted by Odissi International Forum in association with Guru Daksha Mashruwalla’s Kaishiki, the festival was collectively inaugurated by all Odissi gurus of Mumbai. The subsequent editions were hosted in collaboration with Guru Asha Nambiar’s Vaishnoi Kala Kendra and Guru Stuti Sahu’s Tarijhum Odissi Institute respectively.

