UGC Warns Students Against Delhi-Based Institute Of Management And Engineering Offering Unrecognised Degrees

UGC issues public notice cautioning students against taking admission in the unrecognized Institute of Management and Engineering in Delhi. | File Image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students and parents against taking admission in the Institute of Management and Engineering, located at 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, New Delhi. The higher education regulator said that the institute is offering degree programmes without the necessary recognition, in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

In its notice, the UGC stated that only universities established by a Central/State Act, institutions deemed to be universities, or those specially authorised by Parliament, are permitted to award degrees under Section 22 of the Act. However, the Institute of Management and Engineering is not recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3, and therefore has no legal authority to confer degrees.

"Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi is neither recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956," reads the notification.

The Commission has advised students, parents, and the general public not to enrol in this “self-styled” institution, warning that doing so could jeopardise academic and career prospects.

Read Also NCERT Hosts Cyber Awareness Programme With Delhi Police Ahead Of Vigilance Week 2025

"In view of the above, students, parents, and the public at large are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above-mentioned self-styled institution; taking admission in such a self-styled institution may jeopardize the career of the students," reads further.

For details on recognised universities and approved institutions, stakeholders are advised to verify information on the official UGC website at ugc.gov.in, under the “HEIs” section.