SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships

SIO Maharashtra Urges 20% Education Budget Allocation for Minority Support | X

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) announced its solidarity with PhD students in Maharashtra who have been protesting against unpaid fellowships, which have been delayed for two years.

The affected scholars, numbering over a thousand, are engaged in advancing agricultural research across the state.

“We condemn the government's failure to fund research while prioritising pre-election promises. This neglect undermines progress. We demand the immediate release of the fellowships and sustained investment in research. India's future depends on supporting its scholars,” said a statement from SIO South Maharashtra.

Read Also Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Of Rising WhatsApp Account Hacks; Users Urged To Protect OTPs

Institutes and Programmes Affected

The protesting doctorate students have highlighted the non-implementation of fellowship programmes run by Maharashtra state-run institutes, including:

Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI)

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI)

Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI)

The students claim that they have not received financial assistance since 2022, hampering their research and academic progress.