MAH LLB 3 years CET 2023 starts tomorrow, admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH LLB 3 years CET 2023 |

The Common entrance test (CET) for the MAH LLB 3 Years will begin from tomorrow, May 2 and conclude on May 3.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has already released the MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH-LLB 3 Yrs CET 2023 entrance examination for admission to the first year of a three-year full-time undergraduate Degree in Law course for the academic year 2023-24 will be held on May 2 and May 3 at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State.

Direct link here to download admit card

Read Also MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

Steps to download MAH CET Law admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs - CET 2023 admit card link.

Log in with your details, i.e, ID/Password

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the hardcopy for future reference.